LONDON, Dec ‌19 (Reuters) - British retail sales fell by 0.1% in November from October, ‍official ‌figures showed on Friday, the latest in a string of data suggesting a ⁠slowdown in the broader economy ‌ahead of finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget at the end of last month.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected sales volumes to rise by 0.4% in month-on-month terms.

"This year ⁠November's Black Friday discounts did not boost sales as much as in some recent years, meaning ​that once we adjust for usual seasonality, our headline ‌figures fell a little on ⁠the month," Office for National Statistics senior statistician Hannah Finselbach said.

"Meanwhile, our separate household survey showed that although some people said they were planning ​to do more shopping this Black Friday than last, almost twice as many said they were planning to do less."

In October, sales fell by a revised 0.9%, a slightly less severe fall than a drop of 1.1% ​which ‍was initially reported, the ​ONS said.

The November data was collected between November 2 and 29. Reeves announced her budget on November 26.

Earlier on Friday, Britain's longest-running consumer survey showed a pick-up in confidence in the days after Reeves announced 26 billion pounds ($34.8 billion) of tax increases but delayed the introduction of most of them.

Recent updates ⁠from UK retailers have highlighted tough market conditions ahead of Christmas, with clarity about the budget having done ​little to lift the mood.

Card and gift retailer Card Factory warned on its profits. Frasers, a sportswear and fashion retailer, said excess inventory was weighing on the industry. Electricals retailer Currys said spending ‌and confidence was "muted" and it did not expect an improvement in 2026.

($1 = 0.7475 pounds)

