Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Jan 15 - Swiss plumbing materials maker Geberit reported a 4.4% rise in fourth-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by volume growth in most of its regions.
Geberit - whose results are an indicator of the health of the broader construction industry - said its sales in local currencies came in at 715 million Swiss francs ($892.86 million), slightly ahead of analysts' estimate of 713 million francs in a poll by Visible Alpha.
($1 = 0.8008 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Bernadette Hogg and Danny Callaghan, editing by Anna Pruchnicka)
Geberit is a Swiss company that specializes in plumbing and bathroom products, providing solutions for the construction industry and known for its innovative plumbing materials.
Fourth-quarter sales refer to the total revenue generated by a company during the last quarter of its financial year, typically covering the months of October to December.
Volume growth indicates an increase in the number of units sold or produced by a company, reflecting higher demand for its products or services.
Local currency sales refer to the revenue generated by a company in the currency of the country where it operates, excluding the effects of currency fluctuations.
Explore more articles in the Finance category