Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
GDANSK, Poland, Jan 15 (Reuters) - European discount retailer Pepco Group reported a 4.3% rise in first-quarter revenue to 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) on Thursday, as solid growth at its core budget brand offset a weaker performance at its Dealz chain.
Like-for-like revenue for the Pepco brand rose by 3.3%, while the smaller Dealz chain, which the group is planning to sell, saw a 7.7% decline in the three months to the end of December.
($1 = 0.8595 euros)
(Reporting by Marta Maciag, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
