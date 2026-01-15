Austria's OMV flags 700 million euros of impairments, value adjustments for Q4

OMV's Financial Performance Overview

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV recorded 700 million euros ($814 million) of non-cash impairments and value adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2025, it said on Thursday as part of a trading update.

Impairments Breakdown

The Vienna-based company said 400 million euros of impairments were due to lower production in Romania, Tunisia and New Zealand, while the remaining 300 million euros were linked to obligations related to the extension of production licenses in Romania.

Impact of Energy Prices

Romania's coalition government said in December it had extended exploration and production permits for the energy group's Romanian subsidiary, OMV Petrom, and agreed with the company to raise its onshore royalty taxes by about 40%.

Future Reporting Dates

OMV recorded lower average energy prices in the fourth quarter of 2025, as the average price of natural gas fell by 3.2% compared to the third quarter and average realized crude oil price declined to $62.4 per barrel.

The group will report full fourth-quarter and annual results on February 4.

($1 = 0.8596 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Maria Rugamer in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)