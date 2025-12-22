Home > Headlines > Pope Leo urges joyful, welcoming Church in speech to Vatican cardinals
Headlines

Pope Leo urges joyful, welcoming Church in speech to Vatican cardinals

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 22, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

By Joshua McElwee

VATICAN CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Pope Leo indicated on Monday that he plans to follow the reform agenda of his predecessor Francis, praising the late pontiff's attempts to make the global Catholic Church more inclusive in an annual Christmas address to Vatican cardinals.

Leo, the first U.S. pope, told the Church's senior-most officials that Francis, who died in April, had been a "prophetic voice" who strived to create "a joyful Church, welcoming to all and attentive to the poorest".

Francis, who led the 1.4 billion-member Church for 12 years, often used his annual Christmas speech with the cardinals to deliver blistering critiques of their work.

In several lengthy speeches over the years, he listed what he called the "illnesses" and "diseases" of the Vatican's central bureaucracy, known as the Roman Curia.

Leo, who has a more diplomatic style than his Argentine predecessor, spoke for only 15 minutes and offered no such rebukes. But he repeated many themes central to Francis' papacy.

The pope warned officials against "falling into rigidity or ideology" in enforcing Church teachings and said the Vatican’s complex structure "must not weigh down or slow the progress" of their work.

He lamented that interpersonal conflicts sometimes mar Vatican operations.

"We observe with disappointment that certain dynamics - linked to the exercise of power, the desire to prevail, or the pursuit of personal interests - are slow to change," Leo said.

"We then ask ourselves: is it possible to be friends in the Roman Curia?"

Leo called for "an ever more missionary Roman Curia, in which institutions, offices and tasks are conceived in light of today's major ecclesial, pastoral and social challenges, and not merely to ensure ordinary administration."

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee. Editing by Mark Potter)

Related Posts
Analysis-Orban's giveaways still not turning election tide in Hungary
Analysis-Orban's giveaways still not turning election tide in Hungary
Russia's pipeline gas exports to China seen up 25% this year, source says
Russia's pipeline gas exports to China seen up 25% this year, source says
Kremlin says US intelligence conclusions cited by Reuters 'not true'
Kremlin says US intelligence conclusions cited by Reuters 'not true'
Factbox-High-profile Russians assassinated since start of Ukraine war
Factbox-High-profile Russians assassinated since start of Ukraine war
Indonesia signs free trade deal with Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union
Indonesia signs free trade deal with Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union
Kremlin says Dmitriev will report to Putin on U.S. proposals for Ukrainian settlement
Kremlin says Dmitriev will report to Putin on U.S. proposals for Ukrainian settlement
Sweden releases boarded Russian freighter after customs inspection
Sweden releases boarded Russian freighter after customs inspection
Denmark says US envoy appointment reflects Trump's continued interest in Greenland
Denmark says US envoy appointment reflects Trump's continued interest in Greenland
UK health minister vows to prevent renewed doctors' strikes
UK health minister vows to prevent renewed doctors' strikes
China hits EU dairy products with provisional duties up to 42.7%
China hits EU dairy products with provisional duties up to 42.7%
Italy regulator fines Apple $115 million for alleged App Store privacy violations
Italy regulator fines Apple $115 million for alleged App Store privacy violations
Hyundai's Boston Dynamics to debut new Atlas humanoid robots at CES
Hyundai's Boston Dynamics to debut new Atlas humanoid robots at CES

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Car bomb kills Russian general in Moscow, investigators say

Car bomb kills Russian general in Moscow, investigators say

Kosovo heads to polls as political deadlock threatens vital funds

Kosovo heads to polls as political deadlock threatens vital funds

German auto exports hit hard by Trump tariffs, study shows

German auto exports hit hard by Trump tariffs, study shows

Delivering under fire: How Nova Post became Ukraine's wartime success story

Delivering under fire: How Nova Post became Ukraine's wartime success story

Trump shook up global trade this year; some uncertainty may persist in 2026

Trump shook up global trade this year; some uncertainty may persist in 2026

Cricket-Stokes seeks solace in positives from England's Adelaide Ashes loss

Cricket-Stokes seeks solace in positives from England's Adelaide Ashes loss

Ukrainian drone attack damages two vessels in Russia's Krasnodar, officials say

Ukrainian drone attack damages two vessels in Russia's Krasnodar, officials say

Cambodia and Thailand defence officials to meet to discuss truce, Thai foreign minister says

Cambodia and Thailand defence officials to meet to discuss truce, Thai foreign minister says

US envoy Witkoff calls Ukraine, Russia talks productive

US envoy Witkoff calls Ukraine, Russia talks productive

UK's Starmer discusses Ukraine peace efforts in call with Trump

UK's Starmer discusses Ukraine peace efforts in call with Trump

Serbia's students protest against university pressure after railway station tragedy

Serbia's students protest against university pressure after railway station tragedy

US pursuing third oil tanker near Venezuela, officials say

US pursuing third oil tanker near Venezuela, officials say

View All Headlines Posts