China and UK Seek to Strengthen Economic Relations, Says Ministry

China and UK Economic Cooperation

BEIJING, Jan 22 (Reuters) - China is willing to work with Britain on the basis of mutual respect to promote economic ties and a favourable business environment, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Reviving Business Dialogue

"Strengthening China-UK economic and trade cooperation is beneficial for the development of both countries and injects more stability and certainty into the global economy," the ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

Challenges to the Discussions

The remarks came in response to a Reuters report on Wednesday that the two countries were aiming to revive a "golden era" of business dialogue when Prime Minister Keir Starmer makes a planned Beijing visit next week.

Significance of Starmer's Visit

Top executives of firms from both sides are expected to participate a revamped "UK-China CEO Council," originally conceived in 2018 during a period of ties dubbed "a golden era."

But sources told Reuters talks have only just begun in earnest and details still needed to be settled.

All of the sources said U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to acquire Greenland could derail Starmer's trip, adding that with the UK's recent decision on China's mega embassy plan, other elements of the visit were still being finalised.

Neither China nor Britain has officially announced Starmer's visit, which would be the first to China by a British leader since 2018.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang, Shi Bu and Ryan Woo. Editing by Mark Potter and Bernadette Baum)