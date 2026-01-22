Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Rheinmetall anticipates 80 billion euros in orders, with major contracts for Boxer APCs and frigates, as shared by CEO Armin Papperger.
BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - German arms maker Rheinmetall expects a potential international order intake of 80 billion euros ($93.54 billion) this year, CEO Armin Papperger said on Thursday.
Speaking at a Handelsblatt conference in Berlin, Papperger cited ongoing competitions for orders for the Boxer APC, the frigates F126 and F127, and an additional batch of Puma infantry fighting vehicles.
He said the Boxer order alone had a volume of 37.7 billion euros, and the orders for the frigates amounted to 12-13 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8552 euros)
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Editing by Miranda Murray)
Order intake refers to the total value of orders received by a company during a specific period, indicating future revenue potential.
A frigate is a type of warship that is typically used for escorting other vessels and for anti-submarine warfare.
An infantry fighting vehicle is a type of armored vehicle designed to transport and support infantry in combat.
