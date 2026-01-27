Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
China seeks to deepen cooperation with the UK during PM Keir Starmer's visit, focusing on trade and economic agreements.
BEIJING, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China is ready to enhance mutual trust with Britain and deepen practical cooperation with the Group of Seven nation as Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits the world's second-largest economy this week, according to the Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday.
During Starmer's visit from Wednesday to Saturday, he will meet with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and China's top legislator, Zhao Leji, said Guo Jiakun, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, at a regular news conference.
Starmer will lead a delegation of more than 50 British companies and institutions from sectors including finance, healthcare and manufacturing, China's commerce ministry said in a separate statement released on Tuesday.
Trade and investment documents are expected to be signed during the British prime minister's visit, it said.
The commerce ministry said it is willing to "strengthen communication on trade and economic policies to create a fair, transparent, and rule-of-law-based business environment for cooperation between enterprises of both sides."
(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Tom Hogue)
Investment is the act of allocating resources, usually money, in order to generate income or profit over time, often through purchasing assets or funding projects.
Explore more articles in the Finance category