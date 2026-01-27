China to seek deeper cooperation with UK, Chinese ministries say

Strengthening Economic Relations

BEIJING, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China is ready to enhance mutual trust with Britain and deepen practical cooperation with the Group of Seven nation as Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits the world's second-largest economy this week, according to the Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Key Meetings and Delegation

During Starmer's visit from Wednesday to Saturday, he will meet with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and China's top legislator, Zhao Leji, said Guo Jiakun, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, at a regular news conference.

Starmer will lead a delegation of more than 50 British companies and institutions from sectors including finance, healthcare and manufacturing, China's commerce ministry said in a separate statement released on Tuesday.

Expected Trade Agreements

Trade and investment documents are expected to be signed during the British prime minister's visit, it said.

The commerce ministry said it is willing to "strengthen communication on trade and economic policies to create a fair, transparent, and rule-of-law-based business environment for cooperation between enterprises of both sides."

(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Tom Hogue)