Home > Headlines > Proposed Russia-China pipeline needs 'tremendous work,' CNPC researcher says
Headlines

Proposed Russia-China pipeline needs 'tremendous work,' CNPC researcher says

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 11, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

BEIJING, Dec ‌11 (Reuters) - A proposed pipeline to carry gas from Siberia in Russia ‍to China ‌requires "tremendous work, jobs and negotiations," a senior Chinese researcher said on Thursday.

In the ⁠last few years, Moscow has pushed ‌hard to finalise a deal with Beijing to build the second Power of Siberia pipeline and in September, it unveiled a "legally binding memorandum" for its construction during President Vladimir ⁠Putin's visit to China.

Beijing, however, has made few public remarks about the deal.

Lu Ruquan, president of ​the CNPC Economics & Technology Research Institute, the research arm ‌of the Chinese state oil firm, ⁠said at the International Energy Executive Forum 2025 that giant gas projects like the Power of Siberia need at least eight to 10 years.

Daniel Yergin, ​vice chairman of S&P Global Energy, said that while Russia seems determined to build the pipeline, a project that "fits into the overall collaboration or a good relationship between Russia and China," it will take longer than people think ​to ‍get built.

"That maybe ... there's a ​lot of details still to be worked out," Yergin said. "Whatever the cooperation between Russia and China, one thing that they don't agree about is what the price of gas should be."

Russia began pumping gas from eastern Siberia to China in late 2019 via the Power of Siberia 1 pipeline, which is expected to ⁠reach its planned capacity of 38 billion cubic meters this year.

During Putin's recent visit to China in September, an ​additional 6 bcm was agreed via this route. Separately, China agreed to import from Russia an additional 2 bcm annually via the Far Eastern route from the Pacific island of Sakhalin, with exports scheduled ‌to begin in 2027 and reach 12 bcm per year afterwards.

(Reporting by Colleen Howe and Lewis Jackson, Writing by Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Related Posts
Inside Stellantis CEO's 'emergency room' rush to recapture market share
Inside Stellantis CEO's 'emergency room' rush to recapture market share
Zealand Pharma to accelerate drug development for obesity, metabolic disease
Zealand Pharma to accelerate drug development for obesity, metabolic disease
Australian content creators feel sting of losing young fans to social media ban
Australian content creators feel sting of losing young fans to social media ban
Trial of Chinese crime gangs in Italian fashion stalls amid sabotage fears
Trial of Chinese crime gangs in Italian fashion stalls amid sabotage fears
Analysis-Pokrovsk's fall will not cause frontline collapse, but weakens Ukraine in Trump's eyes
Analysis-Pokrovsk's fall will not cause frontline collapse, but weakens Ukraine in Trump's eyes
Trump plans envision major U.S. investment in Russia, restoring oil flows to Europe, WSJ says
Trump plans envision major U.S. investment in Russia, restoring oil flows to Europe, WSJ says
UK pledges extra $2 billion NHS spend to avert Trump tariffs, FT says
UK pledges extra $2 billion NHS spend to avert Trump tariffs, FT says
US bombers join Japanese jets in show of force after China–Russia drills, Tokyo says
US bombers join Japanese jets in show of force after China–Russia drills, Tokyo says
Australia leader defends social media ban as teens brag about staying online
Australia leader defends social media ban as teens brag about staying online
Exclusive-UK to adopt new powers to bolster trade defences against dumping
Exclusive-UK to adopt new powers to bolster trade defences against dumping
Russia says Ukraine launched major drone attack, including on Moscow
Russia says Ukraine launched major drone attack, including on Moscow
Swiss singers hope UN will put yodelling on cultural heritage list
Swiss singers hope UN will put yodelling on cultural heritage list
;