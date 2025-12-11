UK pledges extra $2 billion NHS spend to avert Trump tariffs, FT says
UK pledges extra $2 billion NHS spend to avert Trump tariffs, FT says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 11, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 11, 2025
Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain has promised the United States that spending on National Health Service (NHS) medicines will rise by 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) over the next three years, the Financial Times said on Thursday.
The pledge is part of a deal to win exemption from drug import levies threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump, that aims to boost such spending to 0.35% of GDP from 0.3% by the end of 2028, the paper said, citing people familiar with the deal.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
($1=0.7482 pounds)
(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category