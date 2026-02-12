China issues auto industry guidelines to curb price wars
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
China's market watchdog issues guidelines to regulate auto industry pricing, targeting price wars and unfair practices to protect consumers.
BEIJING, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China's market watchdog on Thursday released guidelines for the auto industry aimed at regulating pricing behaviour, curbing price wars and preventing unfair competition.
The guidelines from the State Administration for Market Regulation apply to car makers, part suppliers and dealers involved in car production and new vehicle sales in China.
They target practices including failure to display prices as required and deceptive promotions, while encouraging sales platforms to alert consumers to potential risk associated with "significantly low-priced" offers.
(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
The automotive industry encompasses the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of motor vehicles, including cars, trucks, and motorcycles.
Financial regulation refers to the laws and rules that govern financial institutions and markets to ensure stability, transparency, and consumer protection.
Explore more articles in the Finance category