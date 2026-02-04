China says EU probe of Chinese wind turbine maker sends 'protectionist signal'
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
China criticizes the EU's investigation into Goldwind, labeling it protectionist. The move impacts Chinese business confidence and EU-China relations.
BEIJING, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The European Union's "discriminatory and restrictive measures" against Chinese companies send "a protectionist signal", China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday in response to the bloc's investigation into wind turbine maker Goldwind Science & Technology.
The EU's "frequent use of unilateral trade and economic tools" damages its image and undermines Chinese businesses' investment confidence, said Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry.
