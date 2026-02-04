Santander UK reports 14% jump in annual pretax profit
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Santander UK reports a 14% rise in annual pretax profit, driven by higher net interest income and reduced costs.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Santander UK reported a 14% rise in annual pretax profit on Wednesday, supported by higher net interest income, lower costs, and reduced provision charges.
The company reported a pretax profit of 1.51 billion pounds ($2.07 billion), compared with 1.33 billion pounds a year ago.
($1 = 0.7295 pounds)
(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Pretax profit is the amount of income a company earns before taxes are deducted. It reflects the company's profitability from its operations.
Provision charges are funds set aside by banks to cover potential losses from bad debts. They help ensure financial stability.
