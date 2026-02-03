Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
The EU has launched an investigation into Goldwind Science & Technology over concerns of unfair foreign subsidies impacting the wind turbine market.
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chinese wind turbine maker Goldwind Science & Technology was hit with an EU investigation on Tuesday as EU state aid regulators said it may have received foreign subsidies giving it an unfair advantage in Europe.
The move by the European Commission followed requests for information sent in April last year to a group of Chinese suppliers of wind turbines under the EU's Foreign Subsidies Regulation which targets unfair foreign state aid.
Europe's major turbine makers Vestas, Siemens Energy and Nordex have long urged the Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, to ensure fair competition in the 27-country bloc amid a flood of cheap Chinese imports.
The Commission said its preliminary examination following the requests for information has produced indications that Goldwind may have been granted subsidies that distort the EU market.
"The Commission has preliminary concerns that these foreign subsidies may improve Goldwind's competitive position in the internal market and may negatively affect competition for the supply of wind turbines and related services in the EU," the Commission said in a statement.
Companies may offer remedies to address FSR concerns.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Louise Heavens)
