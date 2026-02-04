Sweden's Securitas posts profit beat, exceeds margin target
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Securitas reported a Q4 profit beat, exceeding margin targets with strong results in North America and Europe.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sweden's Securitas, one of the world's largest security services providers, reported a bigger than expected fourth-quarter core profit on Wednesday, lifted by strong performance across its business segments and continued improvements in its tech offering.
The group's operating earnings before amortisation (EBITA) rose to 3.06 billion Swedish crowns ($344.4 million) in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' average forecast of 3.02 billion crowns in a poll provided by Securitas.
The company said it exceeded its operating margin target of 8%, with the business in North America posting a 10% margin for the first time in its history and Europe delivering another quarter above 8%.
($1 = 8.8857 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Tomasz Kanik in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)
EBITA stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, and Amortization. It measures a company's profitability by focusing on earnings generated from operations, excluding the effects of capital structure and tax rates.
Operating margin is a financial metric that shows the percentage of revenue that remains after covering operating expenses. It is calculated by dividing operating income by total revenue.
A financial performance report summarizes a company's financial results over a specific period, detailing revenues, expenses, profits, and other key financial metrics.
