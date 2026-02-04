Sweden's Securitas posts profit beat, exceeds margin target

Securitas Q4 Financial Performance

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sweden's Securitas, one of the world's largest security services providers, reported a bigger than expected fourth-quarter core profit on Wednesday, lifted by strong performance across its business segments and continued improvements in its tech offering.

Operating Earnings Overview

The group's operating earnings before amortisation (EBITA) rose to 3.06 billion Swedish crowns ($344.4 million) in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' average forecast of 3.02 billion crowns in a poll provided by Securitas.

Margin Achievements in North America and Europe

The company said it exceeded its operating margin target of 8%, with the business in North America posting a 10% margin for the first time in its history and Europe delivering another quarter above 8%.

($1 = 8.8857 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Tomasz Kanik in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)