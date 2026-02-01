Capgemini Announces Sale of U.S. Subsidiary Amid Controversy

Capgemini's Decision to Sell U.S. Subsidiary

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - French tech company Capgemini said on Sunday it was selling its U.S. subsidiary Capgemini Government Solutions.

Background on ICE Contract

Capgemini has been under pressure in recent days to explain a contract it signed with U.S immigration enforcement agency ICE, amid growing criticism of ICE following weeks of protests against U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Legal Constraints on Federal Contracts

"Capgemini considered that the usual legal constraints imposed in the United States on contracting with federal entities conducting classified activities did not allow the Group to exercise appropriate control over certain aspects of this subsidiary's operations in order to ensure alignment with the Group's objectives," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Betrand Boucey; Editing by Alexander Smith)