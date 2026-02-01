Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 1, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 1, 2026
Capgemini plans to sell its US subsidiary due to legal constraints and controversy over a contract with ICE, aligning with group objectives.
PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - French tech company Capgemini said on Sunday it was selling its U.S. subsidiary Capgemini Government Solutions.
Capgemini has been under pressure in recent days to explain a contract it signed with U.S immigration enforcement agency ICE, amid growing criticism of ICE following weeks of protests against U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.
"Capgemini considered that the usual legal constraints imposed in the United States on contracting with federal entities conducting classified activities did not allow the Group to exercise appropriate control over certain aspects of this subsidiary's operations in order to ensure alignment with the Group's objectives," it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Betrand Boucey; Editing by Alexander Smith)
A subsidiary is a company that is completely or partially owned by another company, known as the parent company. Subsidiaries operate independently but are controlled by the parent company.
Compliance in finance refers to the process of ensuring that financial institutions and companies adhere to laws, regulations, and guidelines set by governing bodies to prevent fraud and maintain integrity.
