Capgemini Surpasses Revenue Expectations Fueled by WNS and AI Growth

Capgemini's Revenue Growth and AI Strategy

Feb 13 (Reuters) - French IT services group Capgemini on Friday reported full-year revenue that beat its own target, driven by accelerating fourth-quarter growth as its recently bought WNS unit fuelled demand for AI-powered business process services.

Fourth-Quarter Performance

Revenue grew 3.4% at constant exchange rates to 22.47 billion euros ($26.65 billion) in 2025, exceeding the company's October guidance for 2% to 2.5% growth. Fourth-quarter sales surged 10.6%, with newly acquired WNS and Clou4C making a "significant contribution" after their consolidation, Capgemini said.

Future Revenue Forecast

Group CEO Aiman Ezzat said generative and agentic AI accounted for more than 10% of group bookings in the quarter, up from around 5% earlier in the year.

Restructuring Plans and AI Focus

Capgemini forecast 2026 revenue growth of 6.5% to 8.5% at constant exchange rates, and said that around 4.5 to 5 percentage points of that would come from acquisitions, primarily WNS.

It also expects its operating profit margin to expand to between 13.6% and 13.8%, from 13.3% in 2025. Organic free cash flow is expected in a range of 1.8 billion to 1.9 billion euros, slightly below last year's 1.95 billion due to higher restructuring costs, it said.

Capgemini said it would incur around 700 million euros in restructuring charges over the next two years, most of them in 2026, as it adapts its workforce and skills to align with demand for AI-driven services.

The French company said it was pivoting "to be the catalyst for enterprise-wide AI adoption", betting on AI-led transformation programs, intelligent operations and sovereignty-related projects to fuel growth.

($1 = 0.8432 euros)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk)