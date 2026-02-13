One killed, six hurt in Russian air attack on port in Ukraine's Odesa region, deputy PM says
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Feb 13 (Reuters) - A Russian drone attack killed one person and injured six others at one of the ports in Ukraine's Odesa region on the Black Sea, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Friday.
"Russia launched massive strikes on port and railway infrastructure," he wrote on Telegram, adding that railway infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region also came under attack.
(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Jamie Freed)
