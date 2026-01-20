Capgemini plans to cut up to 2,400 jobs in France

Capgemini's Workforce Reduction Strategy

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Capgemini said on Tuesday it planned to cut up to 2,400 jobs in France, or about 6% of its workforce in the country, as the IT services group grapples with weak demand in key sectors in its home market.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

The economic slowdown has adversely impacted demand in specific sectors in France, with the automotive industry bearing a significant effect, the French company told Reuters.

Implementation of Job Cuts

Capgemini intends to implement the reductions through voluntary departures and offer internal retraining programs for workers in divisions affected by shifting client demand. The plan, which will proceed only on a voluntary basis, is subject to negotiations with unions, it said.

Voluntary Departures and Retraining Programs

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)