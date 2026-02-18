California Invests in Seismic-Resilient Utilities as W.A. Rasic Construction Advances Key Projects
California is stepping up efforts to protect communities from the next major earthquake with large-scale infrastructure designed to keep essential services running when the ground shakes. From wastewater tunnels to drinking water pipelines, billions of dollars are being invested to ensure residents have access to clean water and safe sanitation in the aftermath of seismic events.
W.A. Rasic Construction Company is playing a critical role in this statewide push. With work on a $630 million wastewater tunnel and Los Angeles’ century-old water lines, the company’s projects illustrate how seismic engineering translates directly into community protection.
Safeguarding Wastewater Systems
The Joint Water Pollution Control Plant (JWPCP) Effluent Outfall Tunnel, also known as the Clearwater Project, is among the most significant seismic-resilience efforts in the state. Valued at about $630 million, the tunnel will extend roughly seven miles from Carson to San Pedro, replacing aging ocean outfalls built in the 1930s.
According to the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County, the tunnel is being designed to maintain service during strong ground motion, ensuring wastewater continues to flow safely while reducing the risk of spills that could affect coastal waters.
Under prime contractor Dragados USA, W.A. Rasic Construction has been awarded a major subcontract that includes installing 144-inch pipeline segments within the new tunnel. The alignment will reach depths reported at up to 450 feet, according to the recent company announcement. The payoff for millions of county residents will be reduced vulnerability, reliable wastewater treatment, and added protection for both public health and the environment.
A Statewide Push for Resilience
Across California, agencies are prioritizing seismic upgrades for water, wastewater, and utility networks. The reasoning is straightforward: When lifelines remain intact after a quake, recovery is faster, and communities are safer.
Contractors like W.A. Rasic Construction bring the technical capability needed to deliver these projects. Founded in 1978, the company has grown into one of the largest privately held utility contractors in the Western United States, with a track record of completing complex projects for public agencies and private clients.
The Public Benefit
The efforts of W.A. Rasic Construction go beyond concrete and steel. They implement community safeguards designed to keep taps running, wastewater contained, and neighborhoods protected when seismic risks become reality.
For millions of people across Los Angeles County, this work means greater peace of mind tomorrow: safe water, reliable sanitation, and stronger lifelines when resilience matters most.
About W.A. Rasic Construction
For more than 45 years, W.A. Rasic Construction Company has been a trusted leader in infrastructure development, known for its commitment to safety, quality, and innovation. W.A. Rasic specializes in underground utilities, water, wastewater, power, communication, gas & oil, and heavy civil construction, serving public and private sector clients across the Western United States with an unwavering commitment to the highest standards of excellence and reliability.
