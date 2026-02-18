Global Banking & Finance Review® is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

California is stepping up efforts to protect communities from the next major earthquake with large-scale infrastructure designed to keep essential services running when the ground shakes. From wastewater tunnels to drinking water pipelines, billions of dollars are being invested to ensure residents have access to clean water and safe sanitation in the aftermath of seismic events.

W.A. Rasic Construction Company is playing a critical role in this statewide push. With work on a $630 million wastewater tunnel and Los Angeles’ century-old water lines, the company’s projects illustrate how seismic engineering translates directly into community protection.

Safeguarding Wastewater Systems

The Joint Water Pollution Control Plant (JWPCP) Effluent Outfall Tunnel, also known as the Clearwater Project, is among the most significant seismic-resilience efforts in the state. Valued at about $630 million, the tunnel will extend roughly seven miles from Carson to San Pedro, replacing aging ocean outfalls built in the 1930s.

According to the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County, the tunnel is being designed to maintain service during strong ground motion, ensuring wastewater continues to flow safely while reducing the risk of spills that could affect coastal waters.

Under prime contractor Dragados USA, W.A. Rasic Construction has been awarded a major subcontract that includes installing 144-inch pipeline segments within the new tunnel. The alignment will reach depths reported at up to 450 feet, according to the recent company announcement. The payoff for millions of county residents will be reduced vulnerability, reliable wastewater treatment, and added protection for both public health and the environment.

A Statewide Push for Resilience

Across California, agencies are prioritizing seismic upgrades for water, wastewater, and utility networks. The reasoning is straightforward: When lifelines remain intact after a quake, recovery is faster, and communities are safer.

Contractors like W.A. Rasic Construction bring the technical capability needed to deliver these projects. Founded in 1978, the company has grown into one of the largest privately held utility contractors in the Western United States, with a track record of completing complex projects for public agencies and private clients.

The Public Benefit

The efforts of W.A. Rasic Construction go beyond concrete and steel. They implement community safeguards designed to keep taps running, wastewater contained, and neighborhoods protected when seismic risks become reality.

For millions of people across Los Angeles County, this work means greater peace of mind tomorrow: safe water, reliable sanitation, and stronger lifelines when resilience matters most.

About W.A. Rasic Construction

For more than 45 years, W.A. Rasic Construction Company has been a trusted leader in infrastructure development, known for its commitment to safety, quality, and innovation. W.A. Rasic specializes in underground utilities, water, wastewater, power, communication, gas & oil, and heavy civil construction, serving public and private sector clients across the Western United States with an unwavering commitment to the highest standards of excellence and reliability.