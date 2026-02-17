Global Banking & Finance Review® is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

In 1969, a 23-year-old with no formal qualifications and savings accumulated from working as a welder by day and a casino croupier by night purchased a semi-detached house in Pinner. The refurbishment and sale of that property provided the capital to buy land, establish a small office in South Harrow, and begin what would become a long-standing independent property business.

More than five decades later, Michael Shanly's companies report having constructed over 12,000 homes across southeast England and built a commercial property portfolio supporting more than 1,500 tenants.

From First Property to First Office

Michael Shanly's path into property development began without formal training but with practical experience developed in childhood. Growing up in Eastcote, Middlesex, he struggled academically but gravitated toward hands-on work, spending his free time repairing bikes and refurbishing cars. These early experiences shaped a practical approach to problem-solving.

Leaving school at 14, Shanly spent nearly a decade working two jobs whilst saving consistently. Welding introduced him to construction environments; his work in a casino exposed him to risk assessment. The sale of his first property in Pinner provided enough capital to acquire land and begin his first construction project. Operating initially as Michael Shanly Homes, he established a formal office in Beaconsfield in 1973 and took on an investor, Jim Bonser, whose backing enabled expansion.

The company focused on building homes in the Home Counties, developing a reputation for detailed design and craftsmanship.

The 1974 Crisis and a Shift in Strategy

During the 1974 property downturn, driven by the global oil crisis, rising inflation and high mortgage rates, property development became significantly more challenging. At a site in Maidenhead, Shanly faced financial pressure on a project that had become increasingly uncertain.

Instead of proceeding with demolition plans for an existing property on site, he converted the building into rental flats to generate income during the downturn. When market conditions improved, the experience had demonstrated the stabilising effect of income-generating assets.

This approach later informed the foundations of Sorbon Estates, reflecting a strategy centred on long-term ownership alongside development activity.

Building Shanly Homes

By the mid-1980s, the company reports having built approximately 2,000 homes and completed 40 commercial developments. Over time, Shanly Homes expanded into a privately owned, multi-regional housebuilder delivering a range of residential projects across southern England.

The business operates through regional divisions and focuses on location-specific design. The company has received industry recognition, including Thames Valley Housebuilder of the Year (2021 and 2025).

Shanly has described the company’s positioning as distinct from larger volume developers, with a focus on bespoke developments and design detail.

One example is the Chapel Arches development in Maidenhead. As a founding member of the Partnership for the Rejuvenation of Maidenhead in 2008, Shanly contributed to a multi-phase regeneration project that delivered 259 homes and approximately 30,000 square feet of commercial space. The development received a RICS Regeneration Award.

Sorbon Estates: Commercial Portfolio Development

In 1994, Sorbon Estates was formally incorporated as the commercial property arm of the group. The name references early investor Jim Bonser.

Sorbon Estates invests in and manages offices, retail premises and industrial units across a portfolio that supports over 1,500 tenants. Its model centres on long-term asset management and tenant relationships.

The portfolio includes a significant proportion of independent retail tenants. Since 2012, the company has also incorporated short-term pop-up leasing strategies to maintain occupancy and retail activity.

Expansion into Affordable Housing

In 2012, Shanly launched Shanly Partnership Homes, now known as Milestone, as a government-registered provider of shared ownership housing. The initiative delivers shared ownership homes alongside the group’s private residential developments.

This expansion broadened the group’s participation across different housing segments while maintaining a consistent operational framework.

A Structured Group Model

The Shanly Group operates across residential development, commercial property investment, and shared ownership housing under unified ownership. This integrated structure enables diversification across property cycles.

In 2024, Shanly announced plans for the Shanly Foundation to assume ownership of his trading businesses in the future, with the intention that profits will support charitable initiatives.

From a single refurbishment in Pinner to a multi-division property group, the business has evolved through a combination of development activity and long-term asset management.