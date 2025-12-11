Finance
London's Heathrow names ex-BT boss Philip Jansen as chairman
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 11, 2025
Dec 11 (Reuters) - UK's Heathrow Airport on Thursday announced the appointment of current WPP chairman and former BT Group CEO Philip Jansen as its new chairman.
