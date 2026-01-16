Headlines
Bulgaria will hold elections after leading parties refused mandate to form government - President
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
ATHENS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev said on Friday that the country will hold snap elections after leading parties refused a mandate to form a government after the previous administration stepped down last month amid widespread protests.
(Reporting by Stoyan Nenov, writing by Edward McAllister )
