Porsche 2025 deliveries drop 10% on weak China demand, EU cybersecurity rules

Porsche's 2025 Delivery Performance

Jan 16 (Reuters) - German sports car maker Porsche delivered 10% fewer vehicles globally in 2025, it said on Friday, joining German peers Mercedes and BMW in reporting weaker figures.

Sales Breakdown by Region

The company delivered 279,449 vehicles in 2025, compared with 310,718 units in 2024.

Impact of EU Cybersecurity Regulations

While growth in the North American market remained stable, Porsche sales slumped in China, Germany and the rest of Europe by 26%, 16% and 13%, respectively, the car company said.

Electric Vehicle Market Share

The decline in Europe was driven by EU cybersecurity regulations, whereas in China, Porsche faced challenging market conditions in the luxury segment, as well as intense competition for fully electric models, the carmaker said in a statement.

Porsche said 22.2% of worldwide deliveries in 2025 were fully electric models while 12.1% were plug-in hybrids.

"This puts the global share of fully electric vehicles at the upper end of the stated target range of 20% to 22% for 2025," it said.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Amir Orusov, Editing by Miranda Murray)