Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
Jan 16 (Reuters) - German sports car maker Porsche delivered 10% fewer vehicles globally in 2025, it said on Friday, joining German peers Mercedes and BMW in reporting weaker figures.
The company delivered 279,449 vehicles in 2025, compared with 310,718 units in 2024.
While growth in the North American market remained stable, Porsche sales slumped in China, Germany and the rest of Europe by 26%, 16% and 13%, respectively, the car company said.
The decline in Europe was driven by EU cybersecurity regulations, whereas in China, Porsche faced challenging market conditions in the luxury segment, as well as intense competition for fully electric models, the carmaker said in a statement.
Porsche said 22.2% of worldwide deliveries in 2025 were fully electric models while 12.1% were plug-in hybrids.
"This puts the global share of fully electric vehicles at the upper end of the stated target range of 20% to 22% for 2025," it said.
(Reporting by Rachel More and Amir Orusov, Editing by Miranda Murray)
Delivery performance refers to the efficiency and effectiveness of a company in delivering its products to customers, often measured by the number of units sold within a specific timeframe.
Electric vehicles (EVs) are automobiles that are powered by electric motors instead of internal combustion engines, using electricity stored in batteries.
Plug-in hybrids are vehicles that combine a conventional internal combustion engine with an electric motor, allowing them to run on both gasoline and electricity.
EU cybersecurity regulations are laws and guidelines established by the European Union to protect data and ensure the security of networks and information systems.
Market share is the portion of a market controlled by a particular company or product, expressed as a percentage of total sales in that market.
Explore more articles in the Finance category