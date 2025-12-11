Bulgarian government resigns after weeks of street protests
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 11, 2025
SOFIA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov handed in his government's resignation on Thursday following weeks of street protests over its economic policies and its perceived failure to tackle corruption.
Zhelyazkov announced his resignation in a televised statement minutes before parliament had been due to vote on a no-confidence motion.
The resignation comes shortly before Bulgaria is due to join the euro zone on January 1.
