LONDON, ‌Dec 11 (Reuters) - More than 600 high-value ‍artefacts ‌were stolen from a building in ⁠the English city ‌of Bristol where items from a museum collection were being stored, police said ⁠on Thursday.

Avon and Somerset Police said that in ​the early hours of September ‌25 four men ⁠allegedly broke into a building housing items from Bristol Museum's collection on ​the British Empire and Commonwealth. The burglary had not previously been publicised.

The police are now appealing for help ​to ‍identify the ​men from CCTV footage which showed them walking along a street.

"The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a significant loss for ⁠the city," said Dan Burgan, an officer investigating the ​case.

The theft follows a robbery at Paris's Louvre museum in October, which exposed major security lapses ‌at the world's most visited museum.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by William James)