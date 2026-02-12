British American Tobacco Sees Profit Growth as Velo Expands in US Market

BAT's Financial Performance and Market Strategy

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Lucky Strike maker British American Tobacco on Thursday reported a 2.3% rise in annual profit to 11.28 billion pounds ($15.36 billion), as its Velo nicotine pouch gained market share and sales of its newer vapes and heated tobacco products grew.

Velo's Competitive Edge in the US

BAT's Velo nicotine pouch is winning market share from Altria's label On! and Philip Morris' Zyn in the key U.S. market, partly due to it offering higher nicotine strengths and introductory offers as it grows the brand.

Growth in New Product Revenue

The Dunhill maker said revenue from its portfolio of newer products, which includes vapour and heated tobacco, rose 7% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, pushing total sales up 2.1% to 25.61 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7344 pounds)

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)