BAT annual profit rises as Velo gains US market share
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
BAT's profit increased by 2.3% as Velo expanded its US market share, boosting sales of new tobacco products.
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Lucky Strike maker British American Tobacco on Thursday reported a 2.3% rise in annual profit to 11.28 billion pounds ($15.36 billion), as its Velo nicotine pouch gained market share and sales of its newer vapes and heated tobacco products grew.
BAT's Velo nicotine pouch is winning market share from Altria's label On! and Philip Morris' Zyn in the key U.S. market, partly due to it offering higher nicotine strengths and introductory offers as it grows the brand.
The Dunhill maker said revenue from its portfolio of newer products, which includes vapour and heated tobacco, rose 7% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, pushing total sales up 2.1% to 25.61 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.7344 pounds)
(Reporting by Nithyashree R B and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
Vapes, or e-cigarettes, are devices that vaporize a liquid solution containing nicotine, flavorings, and other chemicals for inhalation. They are often used as an alternative to traditional smoking.
Market share is the portion of a market controlled by a particular company or product. It is typically expressed as a percentage of total sales in the market.
Heated tobacco products are devices that heat tobacco to release nicotine and flavor without burning it. They are marketed as a less harmful alternative to traditional cigarettes.
