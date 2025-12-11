Home > Finance > FTSE 100 subdued as gains from less hawkish Fed comments tempered by global caution
FTSE 100 subdued as gains from less hawkish Fed comments tempered by global caution

Posted on December 11, 2025

Dec 11 (Reuters) - ‌London's FTSE 100 held steady on Thursday, as the U.S. Federal ‍Reserve chairman's ‌comments, suggesting a less hawkish stance than anticipated, were met with a ⁠global cautious sentiment that limited gains.

The ‌UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.1% by 1043 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index was little changed.

The Fed lowered rates by an expected 25 basis points in ⁠a divided vote on Wednesday, but signalled interest rates are unlikely to fall further in the ​near term as it awaits clarity on the ‌labour market.

"Though Powell stressed a wait-and-watch ⁠approach, the statement and press conference were less hawkish than feared... the door thus remains open for further easing, though at a slower pace," said ​Mohit Kumar, an economist at Jefferies.

Healthcare stocks on the FTSE 100 were the biggest boosts, with AstraZeneca up 1% and Convatec adding 2.6%. 

Miners gained 0.2%, tracking a rise in copper prices.

However, utilities declined 0.5%, while tech stocks, ​though ‍not heavily weighted on the ​benchmark index, slipped by 0.8%.

Investors adopted a cautious stance against tech stocks globally following a dour forecast from U.S. cloud firm Oracle, renewing some concerns over valuation and returns on lofty AI investments, which had caused a sell-off in November.

Among individual stocks, Entain fell 3.4% to the bottom of the FTSE ⁠100, after the gambling firm said International Distribution Services executive Michael Snape will replace current finance chief and deputy ​CEO Rob Wood next year.

Associated British Foods fell 2% as the Primark owner traded without entitlement to its latest dividend payout.

RS Group topped the FTSE 250 with a 5.7% gain after a rating upgrade ‌from J.P.Morgan, while Ceres Power slid 3.5% after Grizzly Research disclosed a short position in the clean-energy firm. 

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

