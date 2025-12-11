Banco BPM CEO says no talks with Credit Agricole, nothing on table with MPS
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 11, 2025
MILAN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna said on Thursday his bank had not examined any deal with France's Credit Agricole and had nothing on the table regarding Monte dei Paschi di Siena, though any future opportunity would be assessed carefully.
Addressing a parliamentary committee in Rome, Castagna said that Credit Agricole "as of today has expressed no intention to make an acquisition, either to the ECB or to us".
