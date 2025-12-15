By Phoebe Seers

LONDON, ‌Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain will start regulating cryptoassets from October 2027, the finance ministry said ‍on ‌Monday, rules it hopes will give the industry certainty while keeping out "dodgy actors".

The new law - ⁠the government will introduce legislation into parliament ‌later on Monday - will extend existing financial regulation to companies involved in crypto, aligning Britain with the U.S. rather than the European Union, which has built rules tailored to the industry.

A draft bill giving effect ⁠to regulation has undergone only minor changes since it was published earlier this year, a ministry spokesperson said.

Globally, interest ​in cryptoassets has surged since U.S. President Donald Trump came ‌to power promising to embrace the industry, ⁠although the price of the largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has fallen sharply in recent months after hitting a record high.

The U.S. is pursuing what is perceived by the industry to ​be a more crypto-friendly approach than Britain, while the European Union's Markets in Cryptoassets rules took effect in 2024.

Britain has said it would collaborate with the U.S. on the best approach to digital assets through a "transatlantic taskforce".

Finance minister Rachel Reeves said the rules would provide “clear ​rules of ‍the road”, strengthen consumer protections ​and keep “dodgy actors” out of the market.

Natalie Lewis, a partner at Travers Smith, told Reuters she hoped the changes in the final legislation would be “more than minor” as there were “quite a few technical legal problems with the original draft".

Britain's regulatory regime for cryptocurrencies is taking shape, with the Financial Conduct Authority planning bespoke rules for trading and market abuse, custody and issuance, and ⁠the Bank of England last month unveiling its proposals for regulating stablecoins - a type of cryptocurrency - that are used for everyday payments.

At ​the same time, regulators continue to warn about the risks, including that investors in cryptocurrencies should be prepared to lose all of their money.

Both the BoE and the FCA have promised to finalise their rules by end-2026.

Daniel Slutzkin, head of UK ‌at crypto exchange Gemini, said firms had “long awaited regulatory clarity” and could now start preparing to meet the new requirements.

(Reporting by Phoebe Seers; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Alex Richardson)