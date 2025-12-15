UK watchdog Ofqual fines Pearson 2 million pound for standards breaches
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain's exams regulator Ofqual fined exam board Pearson more than 2 million pounds ($2.68 million) on Monday, citing serious standards breaches in three separate cases between 2019 and 2023 that affected tens of thousands of students.
Pearson said it took responsibility for the issues and apologised to those affected.
"Our actions at the time did not meet regulatory requirements or the high standards that learners and educators rightly expect from us," the company said in a statement.
"For each of these cases, we addressed the issues, conducted a comprehensive review of our processes, and have implemented robust improvements."
($1 = 0.7467 pounds)
(Reporting by Muvija M; Writing by Catarina DemonyEditing by William James)
