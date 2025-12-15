UK watchdog Ofqual fines Pearson 2 million pound for standards breaches

LONDON, ‌Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain's exams ‍regulator ‌Ofqual fined exam board Pearson more ⁠than ‌2 million pounds ($2.68 million) on Monday, citing serious standards breaches ⁠in three separate cases between 2019 ​and 2023 that affected tens ‌of thousands ⁠of students.

Pearson said it took responsibility for the issues ​and apologised to those affected.

"Our actions at the time did not meet regulatory ​requirements ‍or the high ​standards that learners and educators rightly expect from us," the company said in a statement.

"For each of these ⁠cases, we addressed the issues, conducted a ​comprehensive review of our processes, and have implemented robust improvements."

($1 = 0.7467 pounds)

(Reporting ‌by Muvija M; Writing by Catarina DemonyEditing by William James)