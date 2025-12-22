Home > Headlines > UK's Reeves sets March 3 as date for next economic forecasts
Headlines

UK's Reeves sets March 3 as date for next economic forecasts

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 22, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rachel Reeves has asked the country's budget watchdog to publish its next economic and public finance forecasts - but not an assessment of her progress on meeting her fiscal targets - on March 3, the government said.

Reeves has asked the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to prepare the forecast which will provide an interim view of the economy, the Treasury said on Monday.

In her November budget, Reeves set out plans for the OBR to check if the government is on course to meet its budget rules - including a pledge to balance day-to-day spending with tax revenues by 2030 - once a year instead of twice.

"The government will respond to the March forecast through a statement to parliament, in line with the government’s commitment to deliver one major fiscal event a year at the budget," the Treasury said.

"This approach gives families and businesses the stability and certainty they need and supports the government’s growth mission," it said.

Speculation about how Reeves would get the public finances back on target stretched for months in run-up to her annual budget on November 26, damaging confidence among businesses and consumers, according to surveys.

The OBR last month lost its chair Richard Hughes who resigned after an investigation into failures to safeguard budget documents which led to the early release of key details of Reeves' budget.

Reeves told lawmakers earlier this month that it was unlikely the OBR would have a new permanent chair before the March publication.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Sam Tabahriti, Editing by William Schomberg)

Related Posts
Sputnik developer becomes head of Russia's top vaccine centre
Sputnik developer becomes head of Russia's top vaccine centre
Analysis-How AI boom is pressuring videogame console industry in race for memory chips
Analysis-How AI boom is pressuring videogame console industry in race for memory chips
South Africans dragged into Russia's war in Ukraine dig trenches, dodge bullets
South Africans dragged into Russia's war in Ukraine dig trenches, dodge bullets
Exclusive-China likely loaded more than 100 ICBMs in silo fields, Pentagon report says
Exclusive-China likely loaded more than 100 ICBMs in silo fields, Pentagon report says
Czech security council to decide on ammunition scheme for Ukraine in January
Czech security council to decide on ammunition scheme for Ukraine in January
Pope Leo's new US bishops are critics of Trump's migrant crackdown
Pope Leo's new US bishops are critics of Trump's migrant crackdown
Cricket-England's McCullum wants to keep 'pretty good gig' despite Ashes defeat
Cricket-England's McCullum wants to keep 'pretty good gig' despite Ashes defeat
Freed Belarus opposition leaders delay public appearance to recover
Freed Belarus opposition leaders delay public appearance to recover
Rugby-Ex-players lose UK court bid to block disclosure orders in concussion lawsuit
Rugby-Ex-players lose UK court bid to block disclosure orders in concussion lawsuit
Factbox-How Europe plans to bolster its military ranks
Factbox-How Europe plans to bolster its military ranks
Sovereignty of Kingdom of Denmark must be preserved, EU spokesperson says
Sovereignty of Kingdom of Denmark must be preserved, EU spokesperson says
Russia is ready to legally confirm that it has no intention of attacking NATO, deputy minister says
Russia is ready to legally confirm that it has no intention of attacking NATO, deputy minister says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Germany charges suspected former Syrian intelligence agent with murder in Assad jail

Germany charges suspected former Syrian intelligence agent with murder in Assad jail

Romanian president says judiciary will be investigated to address claims of abuses

Romanian president says judiciary will be investigated to address claims of abuses

Trump appoints envoy to Greenland, stirs backlash

Trump appoints envoy to Greenland, stirs backlash

Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region causes fire at port and power outages

Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region causes fire at port and power outages

French PM races to pass stopgap budget law to avoid shutdown

French PM races to pass stopgap budget law to avoid shutdown

Far-right surge in western Spain shapes outcome of regional election

Far-right surge in western Spain shapes outcome of regional election

Analysis-Orban's giveaways still not turning election tide in Hungary

Analysis-Orban's giveaways still not turning election tide in Hungary

Russia's pipeline gas exports to China seen up 25% this year, source says

Russia's pipeline gas exports to China seen up 25% this year, source says

Pope Leo urges joyful, welcoming Church in speech to Vatican cardinals

Pope Leo urges joyful, welcoming Church in speech to Vatican cardinals

Kremlin says US intelligence conclusions cited by Reuters 'not true'

Kremlin says US intelligence conclusions cited by Reuters 'not true'

Factbox-High-profile Russians assassinated since start of Ukraine war

Factbox-High-profile Russians assassinated since start of Ukraine war

Indonesia signs free trade deal with Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union

Indonesia signs free trade deal with Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union

View All Headlines Posts