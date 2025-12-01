Finance

Head of UK's OBR quits over early release of budget report

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 1, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The head of Britain's fiscal watchdog, Richard Hughes, submitted his resignation on Monday after his agency inadvertently released the details of Rachel Reeves' budget early, according to a letter published on its website.

(Reporting by Muvija M; writing by Kate Holton; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

;