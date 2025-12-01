Finance
Head of UK's OBR quits over early release of budget report
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 1, 2025
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The head of Britain's fiscal watchdog, Richard Hughes, submitted his resignation on Monday after his agency inadvertently released the details of Rachel Reeves' budget early, according to a letter published on its website.
(Reporting by Muvija M; writing by Kate Holton; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)