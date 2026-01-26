BP interested in cross-border opportunities with Venezuela, its Trinidad coun...

BP's Strategic Interest in Venezuela

By Curtis Williams

Overview of Cocuina-Manakin Project

PORT OF SPAIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - BP's head of Trinidad and Tobago said the oil and gas major is still interested in cross-border opportunities with Venezuela, despite the government in Caracas suspending all bilateral energy agreements with its neighbor last year.

Investment in Trinidad and Tobago

BP and Shell had been granted licenses by the U.S. and Venezuela to develop offshore natural gas projects at the maritime border, where vast reserves have been found.

"There is an industrial logic that says there are resources across the border where people are perhaps more cautious to invest, right next to our underutilized assets like Atlantic LNG and Point Lisas," BP's David Campbell said.

"It is an obvious project to have," Campbell added in reference to Cocuina-Manakin, the gas project BP and Venezuela's state-run PDVSA had been planning.

Cocuina-Manakin has gas deposits that extend into the waters of both countries, so a joint development is needed to begin output, after the exploration phase was completed years ago.

About 10% of all of BP's capital spending worldwide went to energy projects in Trinidad last year, Campbell said during an energy conference in the country's capital Port of Spain.

(Reporting by Curtis Williams, Editing by Marianna Parraga and Alexander Smith)