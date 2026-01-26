Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 26, 2026
LKQ is exploring strategic options, including a sale, to enhance shareholder value amid pressure from activist investors.
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier LKQ said on Monday its board is reviewing strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company, to enhance shareholder value.
LKQ has been facing pressure from activist investor Ananym Capital since October to sell parts of its business, stressing that there are interested buyers, and that the proceeds could be used to buy back shares.
"We have initiated a formal review of strategic alternatives to identify the best path forward to unlock value that is not reflected in our current valuation," said board Chairman John Mendel.
The company said there was no certainty the review would lead to a transaction or any other strategic outcome, and that no deadline or fixed timetable has been set for completing the process.
LKQ also said it was still involved in its previously announced process to explore a potential sale of its specialty segment Keystone Automotive Industries. It offers replacement parts for cars and trucks, including bumpers, hoods and remanufactured wheels.
Ananym in October urged the auto-parts supplier to sell its European business, pressing the point that keeping the European and North American businesses together makes little sense, according to a letter to LKQ's board that was seen by Reuters.
The investor had noted in the letter that the total return on stock in LKQ lagged its proxy peers by 33% over the last 12 months, by 113% over the last five years, and by 253% over the last decade.
LKQ in August announced the sale of its self-service segment to private-equity firm Pacific Avenue Capital Partners for an enterprise value of $410 million, in order to simplify its portfolio.
(Reporting by Abhinav Parmar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
A strategic review is a process where a company evaluates its business strategies and options to enhance performance and shareholder value.
Activist investors are shareholders who use their equity stake in a corporation to promote changes they believe will increase the company's value.
Shareholder value refers to the financial worth that a company's shareholders receive from their investment, often measured by stock price and dividends.
A business segment is a distinct part of a company's operations that can be separately identified and measured, often based on products or services.
A potential sale refers to the possibility of selling a business or its assets, often considered to enhance value or streamline operations.
