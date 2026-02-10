Boeing Kicks Off 2023 with Strong January Deliveries and Orders

By Dan Catchpole

SEATTLE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Boeing said on Tuesday that it delivered 46 jets in January, the third highest for that month in the company's history, which included 38 of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliners and five 787 Dreamliners.

Last month's total was down from 63 deliveries in December, which is often the busiest month for deliveries.

Boeing beat European rival Airbus, which only delivered 19 aircraft last month, including 15 of its A320neo family of jets, three A220s and one A350.

Aircraft deliveries are closely watched by Wall Street because planemakers collect the majority of their payment when they hand over jets to customers.

Boeing received 107 new orders and four cancellations, for a total of 103 net new orders in January, topping Airbus' 49 net orders during the month.

Lessor Aviation Capital Group ordered 50 737 MAX jets from the U.S. planemaker, split evenly between the 737-8 and 737-10 variants, as it seeks to remain one of the world's largest leasing companies.

Air India finalized an order for 20 737-8s last month. At the same time, it publicly disclosed a previously placed order for 10 737-10s.

Boeing also received 34 new 787 orders, which included 30 from Delta Air Lines and four from Taiwan's EVA Airways.

Two 737s on order were canceled - one each from lessor BOC Aviation and Spain's Air Europa. Papua New Guinea's Air Niugini canceled orders for two 787s.

Boeing received more orders than Airbus last year for the first time in seven years.

(Reporting by Dan Catchpole in Seattle; Editing by Jamie Freed)