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Mahdi Al Tahaineh of ATS Group on AI in Business, Human Judgement and the Trends Shaping 2026

The first phase of artificial intelligence in business was dominated by a question of capability: what can the technology do? In 2026, a more demanding question is beginning to take its place. What should businesses ask it to do, and under whose judgement?

The first phase of artificial intelligence in business was dominated by a question of capability: what can the technology do? In 2026, a more demanding question is beginning to take its place. What should businesses ask it to do, and under whose judgement?

According to ATS Group, and their CEO Mahdi Al Tahaineh the company has implemented compliance processes that include internal audits, due-diligence procedures, ongoing monitoring and regular staff training. It can reveal patterns, reduce repetitive work and bring useful evidence to the surface. What it cannot do is assume responsibility for the consequences of a decision.

That distinction is particularly important in the aviation industry. Across operations in the UAE, the wider Middle East and other international markets, the company works in an environment where speed matters, but accuracy, traceability and compliance matter more.

“Artificial intelligence is not a substitute for leadership,” said Mahdi Al Tahaineh. “It asks leaders to be more precise about how decisions are made, which international standards apply and where responsibility ultimately sits.”

The AI Advantage Begins With Institutional Discipline

There is a temptation to treat AI as a shortcut around established processes. In reality, the technology is only as dependable as the organisation into which it is introduced.

AI magnifies what already exists. A company with accurate data, clear responsibilities and rigorous compliance processes can use it to become more capable. A company with weak records or uncertain accountability may simply reach unreliable conclusions more quickly.

This is why the future of AI in business cannot be separated from governance. Aerospace Technical Services has implemented rigorous compliance processes across its operations as part of a wider commitment to compliance, transparency and operational excellence. The company recently reaffirmed that commitment following a comprehensive review of its governance framework.

The programme includes comprehensive internal audits, strict due diligence, ongoing monitoring and regular training designed to ensure adherence to applicable regulations. ATS has also officially adopted revised anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing controls, alongside anti-corruption policies and procedures informed by international sanctions guidance.

These are not separate from the technology conversation. They are the foundation on which responsible technology must rest. Promoting financial transparency, protecting data and maintaining reliable records determine whether an AI system has trustworthy information from which to work.

“Before a business asks whether an AI system is intelligent, it should ask whether the information and processes surrounding it are sound,” Al Tahaineh said. “Technology cannot correct an organisation that has not first established its own standards.”

What Aviation Can Teach Other Industries

Aviation offers a useful test of almost every claim made about AI. It is a global industry built around complex assets, international standards and decisions that must remain open to scrutiny.

For Aerospace Technical Services (ATS), technology has the potential to support several practical areas. AI could help identify maintenance patterns, anticipate demand for aviation parts, improve technical document retrieval and draw attention to anomalies that may otherwise take longer to detect.

Within ATS Technic, these capabilities could eventually support aviation maintenance planning, quality assurance and the coordination of repair services. They may also help airlines, cargo operators and fleet managers understand the condition and requirements of their aircraft more clearly.

The opportunity is significant. ATS supports airlines and operators across the UAE and the wider Middle East with aviation parts, technical expertise and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions. ATS Technic operates within a regulated environment in which technical work must meet requirements set by EASA and other regulatory bodies.

Yet a prediction is not the same as a professional judgement. An experienced engineer or technician does more than process a fault code. They understand operational context, recognise when an answer is unusual and appreciate the consequences of acting upon it.

This is why AI should strengthen expertise rather than attempt to conceal its absence. The closer a decision comes to safety, compliance or customer trust, the stronger the requirement for named human accountability.

“AI can help a professional see more, but it cannot carry that professional’s responsibility,” said Mahdi Al Tahaineh. “In aviation maintenance, the final judgement must rest with someone who understands both the technical evidence and its real-world implications.”

Expertise Will Change Rather Than Disappear

Much of the discussion about the human side of technology is framed around replacement. That framing misses the more immediate shift. AI is changing where human expertise creates the greatest value.

As repetitive analytical and administrative tasks become easier to automate, skilled employees may spend less time retrieving information and more time interpreting it. Their value will increasingly lie in testing assumptions, recognising context and knowing when a confident answer should not be trusted.

This matters because AI systems can be persuasive without being correct. They do not possess institutional memory, professional duty or an understanding of consequence. Those qualities remain human.

The most effective businesses will therefore train people to do more than operate new tools. Employees must know how to verify outputs, identify limitations and escalate concerns. Leaders must also create an environment in which questioning a system is treated as good judgement, not resistance to innovation.

At ATS, this principle aligns with the company’s commitment to delivering high quality solutions through technical competence and disciplined processes. ATS Technic relies on skilled teams to perform maintenance and repair services in accordance with applicable technical and regulatory standards. Technology should give those teams better information and more time to apply their knowledge; it should not make their knowledge less visible.

“Good technology should make expertise easier to use,” said Al Tahaineh. “If it distances people from the reasoning behind a decision, it has not improved the process, however quickly it produced an answer.”

Transparency Must Be Designed Into the System

Among the most important industry trends for 2026 is the movement of AI from isolated experiments into core operations. As that happens, transparency becomes a design requirement rather than a statement of intent.

Companies will need to know what information a system can access, how its output is recorded and when human authorisation is mandatory. They will also need to explain these controls to customers, commercial partners and regulatory bodies.

A process may become faster while becoming harder to understand. That is not necessarily progress. Efficiency without traceability can create new operational and reputational risks, particularly for a company working across several jurisdictions.

The company’s transparency initiatives include policies addressing data protection, ethical conduct, anti-corruption and financial transparency. Its recent compliance work also includes comprehensive internal audits and external oversight intended to maintain accountability as ATS continues its strategic expansion.

This strategic initiative underscores a wider principle: governance should develop at the same pace as capability. A company adheres to high standards not only by publishing policies, but by testing whether those policies continue to work as its operations change.

For Aerospace Technical Services, the same reasoning should guide any future use of AI. Systems must reflect applicable regulations in the United Arab Emirates and every other market in which the company operates. They must also be reviewed as regulations, risks and business requirements evolve.

What May Distinguish AI Leaders in 2026

Three developments are likely to distinguish the next stage of AI adoption.

First, AI will move closer to decisions rather than simply producing content. Its value will increasingly be measured through improvements to planning, quality and operational resilience.

Second, governance will move upstream. Businesses will consider compliance, security and accountability when systems are selected and designed, rather than after they have been deployed.

Third, human judgement will become more valuable. When information is abundant and instantly produced, the ability to assess its quality becomes a competitive advantage.

These trends favour organisations that already understand disciplined growth. ATS has built its continued growth around technical expertise, regulatory approvals and a commitment to compliance. ATS Technic combines international standards with knowledge of the Middle East market, while ATS Aviation provides aircraft solutions to airlines and other operators.

The purpose of AI should be to reinforce those strengths. For an established global distributor and MRO provider, that may mean better forecasting, more effective document control and earlier identification of operational requirements. It should not mean weakening the checks that allow customers and partners to rely on the company.

“The businesses that benefit most from AI will not necessarily be those that adopt the most technology,” Al Tahaineh said. “They will be the companies that know where it belongs, where it does not and which decisions must always remain accountable to people.”

The future will not be defined by a contest between human and artificial intelligence. It will be shaped by the quality of the relationship between them.

For ATS, that relationship begins with a straightforward principle. Technology should help people make better decisions while preserving the compliance, transparency and professional responsibility on which the aviation industry depends. That is how innovation becomes more than a strategic initiative. It becomes a durable source of trust.

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