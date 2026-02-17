Bayer CEO says Roundup settlement is important addition to Supreme Court case
February 17, 2026
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Bayer's CEO emphasizes the importance of the Roundup settlement in their Supreme Court strategy, aiming to minimize legal risks.
BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Bayer's U.S. class settlement aimed at resolving current and future claims that Roundup weedkiller caused non‑Hodgkin lymphoma is an important addition to its Supreme Court case, Bayer CEO Bill Anderson said on Tuesday.
"We are entering into the settlement because it is an important addition to the case before the Supreme Court, thereby minimising the legal risks as comprehensively as possible," he said.
"Both elements are necessary independently of each other and reinforce each other," he added.
Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's immune system. It can vary in severity and is often treated with chemotherapy or radiation.
