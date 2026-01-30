Bank of England Sees Mortgage Approvals Drop to Lowest Since June 2024

Mortgage Approval Trends in the UK

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - British lenders approved 61,013 mortgages in December, the lowest since June 2024 and down from a revised 64,072 in November, Bank of England data showed on Friday.

Impact of Economic Changes

Economists polled by Reuters had a median forecast of 64,800 for December, up marginally from November's original reading of 64,530.

House Price Trends

Britain's housing market slowed in 2025 after the end of a temporary tax break on some house purchases, and there were was some further loss of momentum in the months running up to finance minister Rachel Reeves' annual budget on November 26 due to fears of higher taxes on more expensive homes.

Market Sentiment Shifts

Mortgage lender Halifax reported that house prices rose just 0.3% in the 12 months to December - well below the rate of consumer price inflation - and rival Nationwide recorded a 0.6% annual increase.

However, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said there was the beginning of signs of a turnaround in sentiment in December as sales expectations rose to their highest since October 2024.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy BRuce)