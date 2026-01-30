Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
The Bank of England reported a drop in UK mortgage approvals to their lowest since June 2024, with December figures at 61,013, below economists' expectations.
Economists polled by Reuters had a median forecast of 64,800 for December, up marginally from November's original reading of 64,530.
Britain's housing market slowed in 2025 after the end of a temporary tax break on some house purchases, and there were was some further loss of momentum in the months running up to finance minister Rachel Reeves' annual budget on November 26 due to fears of higher taxes on more expensive homes.
Mortgage lender Halifax reported that house prices rose just 0.3% in the 12 months to December - well below the rate of consumer price inflation - and rival Nationwide recorded a 0.6% annual increase.
However, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said there was the beginning of signs of a turnaround in sentiment in December as sales expectations rose to their highest since October 2024.
