Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 30, 2026
Last updated: January 30, 2026
German bus and rail services face a nationwide strike as Verdi union demands better working conditions. The strike could halt public transport across the country.
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - German bus and commuter rail services will likely grind to a halt across the country as the main public services trade union called for an almost nationwide strike in a dispute with municipal and state employers over work conditions.
"It is safe to assume that public transport will come to a standstill in the affected transport systems," union Verdi said in a statement on Friday, adding that close to 100,000 staff have been called on to walk out.
Verdi is pushing for better working conditions in local public transport, such as reduced working hours, longer breaks and better pay for night and weekend shifts.
In some regions, collective bargaining on overall pay is also ongoing.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Seythal)
Collective bargaining is the process where employers and a group of employees negotiate terms of employment, including wages, working hours, and other conditions of work, often represented by a union.
Labor unions are organized groups of workers who come together to make decisions about the terms of their work, including wages, benefits, and working conditions, often negotiating with employers on their behalf.
