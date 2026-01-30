Nationwide Strike Expected to Halt German Commuter Transport Services

Impact of the Strike on Public Transport

FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - German bus and commuter rail services will likely grind to a halt across the country as the main public services trade union called for an almost nationwide strike in a dispute with municipal and state employers over work conditions.

Union's Demands for Better Working Conditions

"It is safe to assume that public transport will come to a standstill in the affected transport systems," union Verdi said in a statement on Friday, adding that close to 100,000 staff have been called on to walk out.

Ongoing Collective Bargaining Efforts

Verdi is pushing for better working conditions in local public transport, such as reduced working hours, longer breaks and better pay for night and weekend shifts.

In some regions, collective bargaining on overall pay is also ongoing.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Seythal)