Italy's economy grows 0.3% q/q in Q4 2025, more than expected

ROME, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Italian economy grew by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous three months, preliminary data showed on Friday, a stronger reading than expected which supports the outlook for this year.

On a year-on-year basis, gross domestic product in the euro zone's third largest economy was up 0.8% between October and December, national statistics bureau ISTAT said.

A Reuters survey of 28 economists had forecast a 0.2% rise quarter-on-quarter and a 0.5% increase year-on-year.

Over the whole of 2025, the economy grew by 0.7% from the year earlier, when adjusted for the number of working days, ISTAT said.

It will release on March 2 non-workday-adjusted growth data for last year, comparable with the government's 0.5% target.

There were three fewer days worked last year than in 2024, so the March 2 data may show lower growth than the figure released on Friday.

In the July-to-September period the economy expanded 0.2% quarter-on-quarter, ISTAT said, revising up an originally reported 0.1% increase.

The year-on-year data for the third quarter was confirmed at 0.6%.

ISTAT gave the following details on Italian GDP for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the previous two quarters:

Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025

Q/Q (pct change) 0.3 0.2r 0.0r

Y/Y (pct change) 0.8 0.6 0.5

r=revised

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Gavin Jones)