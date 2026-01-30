Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 30, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 30, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Italy's economy grew 0.3% in Q4 2025, exceeding expectations. Year-on-year growth was 0.8%, with further data expected on March 2.
ROME, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Italian economy grew by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous three months, preliminary data showed on Friday, a stronger reading than expected which supports the outlook for this year.
On a year-on-year basis, gross domestic product in the euro zone's third largest economy was up 0.8% between October and December, national statistics bureau ISTAT said.
A Reuters survey of 28 economists had forecast a 0.2% rise quarter-on-quarter and a 0.5% increase year-on-year.
Over the whole of 2025, the economy grew by 0.7% from the year earlier, when adjusted for the number of working days, ISTAT said.
It will release on March 2 non-workday-adjusted growth data for last year, comparable with the government's 0.5% target.
There were three fewer days worked last year than in 2024, so the March 2 data may show lower growth than the figure released on Friday.
In the July-to-September period the economy expanded 0.2% quarter-on-quarter, ISTAT said, revising up an originally reported 0.1% increase.
The year-on-year data for the third quarter was confirmed at 0.6%.
ISTAT gave the following details on Italian GDP for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the previous two quarters:
Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025
Q/Q (pct change) 0.3 0.2r 0.0r
Y/Y (pct change) 0.8 0.6 0.5
r=revised
(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Gavin Jones)
Year-on-year growth compares economic performance in one period to the same period in the previous year, providing insights into long-term economic trends.
Economic projections are estimates about future economic performance based on current data and trends, often used by policymakers and businesses for planning.
ISTAT, or the Italian National Institute of Statistics, is the official statistical agency of Italy responsible for collecting and analyzing economic and social data.
Explore more articles in the Finance category