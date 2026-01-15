Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - British lenders expect to see demand for mortgages fall in early 2026 after dropping at the end of last year, according to a Bank of England survey published on Thursday.
The BoE's quarterly Credit Conditions Survey also showed lenders expected demand for unsecured consumer lending to be flat after rising in late 2025.
Demand for corporate lending in the three months to the end of February was expected to be unchanged too, the survey showed.
The survey of lenders took place between November 10 and December 3.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)
Mortgage demand refers to the desire of consumers to take out loans to purchase homes. It can fluctuate based on economic conditions, interest rates, and housing market trends.
Consumer lending involves loans given to individuals for personal use, such as purchasing goods or services. This includes credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages.
Corporate lending refers to loans provided to businesses for various purposes, including operational costs, expansion, and capital investments. It is a crucial aspect of business financing.
The Bank of England is the central bank of the United Kingdom, responsible for issuing currency, maintaining monetary stability, and overseeing the financial system.
The Credit Conditions Survey is a report published by the Bank of England that assesses the lending environment, including demand for loans and credit availability from financial institutions.
