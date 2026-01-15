UK Lenders Anticipate Decline in Mortgage Demand by Early 2026

Mortgage Demand Trends in the UK

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - British lenders expect to see demand for mortgages fall in early 2026 after dropping at the end of last year, according to a Bank of England survey published on Thursday.

Consumer Lending Outlook

The BoE's quarterly Credit Conditions Survey also showed lenders expected demand for unsecured consumer lending to be flat after rising in late 2025.

Corporate Lending Expectations

Demand for corporate lending in the three months to the end of February was expected to be unchanged too, the survey showed.

The survey of lenders took place between November 10 and December 3.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)