World reacts to shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach that killed 12

Posted on December 14, 2025

SYDNEY, Dec ‌14 (Reuters) - Twelve people were killed and around a dozen wounded ‍when gunmen ‌opened fire during a Jewish holiday event at Sydney's Bondi Beach on ⁠Sunday, Australian officials said.

Following are ‌comments from world leaders in the wake of the deadly shooting:

ANTHONY ALBANESE, PRIME MINISTER OF AUSTRALIA

"The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing. Police and emergency responders ⁠are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected."

SUSSAN ​LEY, OPPOSITION LEADER OF AUSTRALIA

"Australians are in deep ‌mourning tonight, with hateful violence striking ⁠at the heart of an iconic Australian community, a place we all know so well and love, Bondi."

KEIR STARMER, UK PRIME MINISTER

“Deeply ​distressing news from Australia. The United Kingdom sends our thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by the appalling attack in Bondi Beach."

CHRISTOPHER LUXON, PRIME MINISTER OF NEW ZEALAND

"Australia and New Zealand are closer than friends, ​we're family. ‍I am shocked by ​the distressing scenes at Bondi, a place that Kiwis visit every day."

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of all New Zealanders, are with those affected."

GIDEON SA’AR, FOREIGN MINISTER OF ISRAEL

"I'm appalled by the murderous shooting attack at a Hanukkah event in Sydney, Australia."

"These are the results of the anti-Semitic ⁠rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years, with the anti-Semitic and inciting calls of 'Globalise ​the Intifada' that were realized today."

URSULA VON DER LEYEN, EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT

"Shocked by the tragic attack at Bondi Beach. I send my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of ‌the victims."

"Europe stands with Australia and Jewish communities everywhere. We are united against violence, antisemitism and hatred."

(Reporting by Christine Chen in SydneyEditing by Christina Fincher)

