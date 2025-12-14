Britain's King Charles 'appalled and saddened' by shooting in Sydney
LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles said he and Queen Camilla were "appalled and saddened" by the shooting targeting Jewish people at a Chanukah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday, which claimed the lives of at least 11 people and left dozens wounded.
Charles is the head of state for Australia, although the role is largely ceremonial.
"My wife and I are appalled and saddened by the most dreadful antisemitic terrorist attack on Jewish people attending Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach," Charles said in a statement posted on X.
"Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected so dreadfully, including the police officers who were injured while protecting members of their community. We commend the police, emergency services and members of the public whose heroic actions no doubt prevented even greater horror and tragedy."
