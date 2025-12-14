Home > Headlines > Britain's King Charles 'appalled and saddened' by shooting in Sydney
Britain's King Charles 'appalled and saddened' by shooting in Sydney

December 14, 2025

LONDON, ‌Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles ‍said he ‌and Queen Camilla were "appalled and saddened" ⁠by the shooting ‌targeting Jewish people at a Chanukah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday, ⁠which claimed the lives of at least 11 ​people and left dozens wounded.

Charles ‌is the head ⁠of state for Australia, although the role is largely ceremonial.

"My wife ​and I are appalled and saddened by the most dreadful antisemitic terrorist attack on Jewish people attending Chanukah ​celebration ‍at Bondi ​Beach," Charles said in a statement posted on X.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected so dreadfully, including the police officers who ⁠were injured while protecting members of their community. We ​commend the police, emergency services and members of the public whose heroic actions no doubt ‌prevented even greater horror and tragedy."

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

