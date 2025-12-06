Australian state passes tougher gun, protest law after Bondi Beach shooting

By Renju Jose

SYDNEY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australia's most populous state on Wednesday passed sweeping new gun and anti-terror rules following the mass shooting on Bondi Beach, tightening firearm ownership, banning public display of terror symbols and strengthening police power to curb protests.

The New South Wales state parliament passed the Terrorism and Other Legislation Amendment Bill early morning after the upper house approved the bill by 18 votes to eight during an emergency sitting.

Premier Chris Minns said not all residents of New South Wales would support the tough reforms but his government was doing everything possible to keep people safe, in the wake of the December 14 shooting at a Jewish Hannukah celebration, where 15 people were killed and dozens wounded.

"Sydney and New South Wales has changed forever as a result of that terrorist activity," Minns told reporters.

The bill passed the lower house on Tuesday with support from the governing centre-left Labor and the opposition Liberal party. The rural-focused National Party, the Liberal's junior coalition partner, opposed the gun reforms arguing the ownership caps would unfairly disadvantage farmers.

The Bondi Beach gun attack, Australia's deadliest in almost three decades, prompted calls for stricter gun laws and tougher action against antisemitism.

Under the new gun laws, which Minns described as the toughest in Australia, individual licences will be capped at four, while farmers will be permitted to own up to 10 guns.

Gun club membership will be mandatory for all firearms licence holders.

Police will be granted more powers to impose restrictions on protests for up to three months after a declared terror attack.

Public display of flags and symbols of prohibited militant organisations such as Islamic State, Hamas or Hezbollah has been outlawed and offenders will be jailed for up to two years or fined A$22,000 ($14,742).

Minns said concerns had been raised over chants like "globalise the intifada", usually heard during pro-Palestine protests, adding that hateful statements used to vilify and intimidate people must be banned.

Police believe the two alleged gunmen were inspired by the militant Sunni Muslim group Islamic State. Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police, while his 24-year-old son Naveed has been charged with 59 offences, including murder and terrorism.

LEGAL CHALLENGE

Activist groups have condemned the law and signalled plans for a constitutional challenge.

In a statement, the Palestine Action Group, Jews Against the Occupation and the First Nations-led Blak Caucus said it would file a legal challenge against what they described as "draconian anti-protest laws" rushed through the state parliament.

"It is clear that the (state) government is exploiting the horrific Bondi attack to advance a political agenda that suppresses political dissent and criticism of Israel, and curtails democratic freedoms," the groups said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also vowed a crackdown on hate speech, with his centre-left federal government planning to introduce legislation to make it easier to prosecute those promoting hatred and violence, and to cancel or deny visas to people involved in hate speech. Albanese has proposed a gun buyback plan as well.

Facing criticism that his government has not done enough to curb antisemitism, Albanese said he spoke with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday and invited him to make an official visit to Australia as soon as possible.

($1 = 1.4923 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by David Gregorio and Sonali Paul)