UK's Auction Technology rejects 11 buyout bids from FitzWalter
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 5, 2026
Jan 5 (Reuters) - British online auction operator Auction Technology said on Monday that it had rejected a total of 11 buyout proposals from London-based investment firm FitzWalter Capital, saying they highly undervalued the company and its future prospects.
(Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
