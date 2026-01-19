Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 19, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 19, 2026
Jan 19(Reuters) - Britain's Auction Technology on Monday turned down the most recent bid from FitzWalter Capital that values the company at 491 million pounds ($657.84 million), saying the offer highly undervalues the firm and its future prospects.
FitzWalter Capital's 400 pence per share offer was the twelfth bid by the London-based investment firm for Auction Technology.
The company, which currently holds more than 21% stake in Auction Technology, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
"The Board, mindful of its fiduciary duties, stands ready to constructively engage with FitzWalter, or any other party, if a comprehensive proposal that reflects fair value is presented to it," said Scott Forbes, Chair of the online auction operator.
($1 = 0.7464 pounds)
(Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
