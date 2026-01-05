UK's Oakley Capital acquires majority stake in GLAS
UK's Oakley Capital acquires majority stake in GLAS
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 5, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 5, 2026
Jan 5 (Reuters) - British private equity firm Oakley Capital said on Monday it will acquire a majority stake in Global Loan Agency Services (GLAS), a debt administration services provider, through one of its funds.
The company did not specify how much GLAS was valued at, but said its indirect contribution through the fund was expected to be up to roughly 55 million pounds ($73.9 million) for the investment.
Sky News reported the deal first on Sunday which valued GLAS at about 1 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.7447 pounds)
(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru)
Explore more articles in the Finance category