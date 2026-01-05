Finance
Amsterdam airport scraps 450 flights due to snow and ice, ANP reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 5, 2026
AMSTERDAM, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Amsterdam's Schiphol airport cancelled 450 flights on Monday morning due to snow and icy weather and expected that number to rise throughout the day, Dutch news agency ANP reported citing the airport.
Schiphol, one of Europe's busiest hubs, has been forced to scrap hundreds of flights due to the weather since Friday.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
