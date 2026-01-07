LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Former British sprinter Reece Prescod has come out of retirement to take part in the controversial Enhanced Games, a decision the head of UK Athletics described on Wednesday as "appalling".

The 29-year-old former British 100 metres champion, who took part in three World Championships and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, called time on his career in August.

Prescod, however, said he was "very proud" to be joining the event which allows athletes to take performance-enhancing substances and which kicks off with its inaugural edition in Las Vegas in May.

"I'm eager to push myself to new heights in Las Vegas and race against my fellow sprinters," the Londoner said.

"This is a new chapter for me, and I'm excited to be part of something where I feel valued and talent is recognised."

Prescod is the second British athlete to join the Enhanced Games after Olympic swimmer Ben Proud.

UKA CHIEF SAYS DECISION IS PROFOUNDLY DISAPPOINTING

UKA chief executive Jack Buckner said: "As a former athlete, I find this particularly appalling. Those of us who have competed know what it takes to succeed the right way -- through talent, dedication, and respect for the rules.

"To see a British athlete aligning themselves with an event that celebrates the use of performance-enhancing drugs is profoundly disappointing."

UKA does not recognise the Enhanced Games as a legitimate competition, saying it undermines the integrity of competition and places athletes' health and welfare at serious risk.

"UKA's Clean Athletics Policy is clear: doping and the use of prohibited substances or methods will not be tolerated," the organisation said in a statement. "While Reece Prescod is no longer part of the UKA performance system, his decision to associate with an event that directly contravenes both our policy and the World Anti-Doping Code is unacceptable."

Prescod finished seventh in the 100 metres at the 2017 World Championships and reached the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics. He was part of Britain's 4x100m relay team which took bronze at the 2022 World Championships.

"The Enhanced medical team is top-tier and has prioritised my safety and well-being from the start," Prescod said.

"Enhanced has provided me with life-changing medical supervision, exceptional training support, and a fantastic compensation model."

Other athletes to join the Enhanced Games include American Olympic sprint medallist Fred Kerley and Ireland's three-time Olympic swimmer Shane Ryan.

Enhanced Games chief communications officer Chris Jones said: "We are delighted to welcome an international sprinter of Reece's calibre to the Enhanced team. Contrary to the breathless and inaccurate assertions made about the Enhanced Games, our athletes are empowered to choose whether to enhance under sustained clinical supervision using legal substances currently approved for use in the United States."

